49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman

Just a few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers worked out offensive linemen Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis and Caleb Benenoch. On Saturday, the team reportedly signed one of them to a contract.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the 49ers signed Mills.

Mills, a former fifth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears. He then had brief stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions before spending multiple seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Last season, Mills made 10 appearances for the New Orleans Saints. He started in three of those games.

The 49ers currently have Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey listed as their starting offensive tackles.

Jaylon Moore and Nick Zakelj are the primary backups on San Francisco's depth chart.

Over the next few weeks, Mills will have a chance to battle for a spot on the 49ers' main roster.