49ers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers had a number of UDFAs and trialists attend their minicamp this past weekend. But one former Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots wide receiver made enough of an impression to get a contract.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing Marqise Lee to a contract. Lee spent the 2020 season with the Patriots on a one-year deal, but opted out before the season due to the pandemic.

Lee was a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars after an award-winning career at USC. But he’s struggled to make the kind of high-impact plays that made him a superstar with the Trojans.

In his first four seasons, Lee was a slowly rising star at wide receiver. He had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns in 53 games for the Jaguars, earning a four-year, $38 million contract extension in 2018.

But injuries have severely limited Marqise Lee over the past two years. He missed all of 2018 and most of the 2019 season due to knee injuries.

Lee was released after the 2019 season and signed the aforementioned deal with the Patriots.

The 49ers will be Lee’s third team in three years while he tries to overcome the injury bug and revive his career. After essentially getting a year off to heal up, he should be at 100-percent heading into training camp.

Will Marqise Lee be able to make an impact with the San Francisco 49ers this year?