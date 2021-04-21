Late last week, the Las Vegas Raiders made an interesting decision regarding to players the team drafted in 2018.

Following an awful defensive performance during the 2020 season, the Raiders opted to make two notable cuts on defense. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Las Vegas waived defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst last week.

“The Raiders are waiving DE Arden Key and DT Maurice Hurst, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. Well, just a few days after Key hit the open market, he visited a Super Bowl contender from the NFC.

The former Tiger spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week. That visit appears to have gone well because the 49ers are signing Key to a one-year deal, according to Rapoport.

The #49ers are signing former #Raiders pass-rusher Arden Key to a 1-year deal, source said. More depth with some upside. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

Key entered the 2018 NFL draft as a player who analysts thought would have a good chance to be one of the best pass rushers in the class – even though he didn’t come off the board until the third round.

Unfortunately, a broken foot set the young defensive end back during his second season. The former LSU Tiger was never able to make a major impact after that.

He played in 37 games for the Raiders, tallying three sacks and 49 total tackles.

With the 49ers he won’t be asked to do too much right away. San Francisco has great depth at the defensive end position and Key will be a solid addition to the rotation.