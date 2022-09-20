49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon.

San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Brock Purdy.

Garoppolo has moved from the backup to the starting role following the loss of Trey Lance to a season-ending injury.

Benkert signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He alternated between the team's practice squad and active roster over the next three seasons, but did not appear in a regular season game.

Benkert moved on to Green Bay in 2021, starting on the practice squad and eventually earning a promotion when Jordan Love was put on the COVID-19 list.

He saw his first action against the Chicago Bears last December 12, kneeling twice in the final seconds of a victory.