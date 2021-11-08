49ers Reportedly Suffered Another Major Injury Blow

Less than 24 hours after getting obliterated by a Colt McCoy-led Arizona Cardinals team, the San Francisco 49ers have received another crushing blow.

The 49ers were supposed to have a magical season. They returned most of their production from last year’s team and added Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. Instead, they find themselves at the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-5 record, all five losses coming at home.

To make matters worse, the 49ers are going to be without their starting right tackle for the rest of the season. Mike McGlinchey suffered a torn quad during Sunday’s 49ers-Cardinals game. He’ll miss the rest of the year.

San Francisco just can’t catch a break.

49ers’ RT Mike McGlinchey tore his quad and is out for the season, per source, the latest injury blow for San Francisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

There’s no doubt injuries have played a major factor in the 49ers’ downfall since winning the NFC back in the 2019-20 season. But there’s probably more to the story.

Losing Robert Saleh, their former defensive coordinator, to the New York Jets can’t be overlooked. And the 49ers adding Trey Lance to a locker room which mostly supports Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t help. Perhaps even more bizarre is the fact Kyle Shanahan is getting outcoached on a weekly basis and wants nothing to do with his rookie quarterback.

The 49ers are toast. They’re out of the race for the NFC West and have practically no shot at getting into the postseason as a wild card team. Not much else could be going wrong.

Colt McCoy shredded the San Francisco defense on Sunday. Just imagine what Matthew Stafford will be capable of against the 49ers this weekend.