49ers Reportedly Traded Up To No. 3 With 2 Quarterbacks In Mind

When the San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire the third overall pick in this year’s draft, everyone knew they wanted a quarterback. However, the front office did a great job of not making their plans public.

Leading up to the draft, NFL analysts thought Mac Jones would be the pick for the 49ers. Well, it turns out he was actually being looked at as the team’s safety net.

According to NFL Network’s Jim Trotter, 49ers general manager John Lynch wanted North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throughout this draft process. He ended up getting his wish, obviously, but Lance wasn’t the only option on the board.

The 49ers reportedly moved up to the third pick so they could study Trey Lance and Justin Fields. If neither quarterback impressed them during the draft process, they were comfortable with taking Jones since his floor is higher than most prospects.

The reaction of #49ers GM @JohnLynch49ers was priceless Monday when coach Kyle Shanahan informed him that @treylance09 was his QB choice for this year’s draft. The story. https://t.co/dr54d2n8ho — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 1, 2021

Even though Jones had a higher floor than Fields or Lance, there’s no question that dual-threat quarterback’s have higher ceilings. NFL coaches love when their quarterbacks can make a great play off script.

At the end of the day, Lance proved to Lynch that he has what it takes to be San Francisco’s franchise quarterback. And of course, he showed that he can run Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.

There’s a lot of pressure on Lance, especially since the 49ers traded three first-round picks to get him. But he certainly has the skillset to become a star in the NFL.

How do you think Trey Lance will perform in San Francisco?