49ers Have Reportedly Waived Former 2nd Round Draft Pick

The San Francisco 49ers have moved on from 2018 second-round pick Dante Pettis, releasing the third-year wide receiver this afternoon.

Pettis was the No. 44 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he never lived up to his draft status with San Francisco. Pettis caught 27 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games as a rookie, but saw his production dip in his second season (11 catches, 109 yards, two touchdowns).

This season, Pettis was essentially nonexistent for the 49ers. He started the season opener against Arizona and played 45 snaps, but did not catch a pass. The former Washington star returned two punts for 14 yards and one kickoff for 18 yards.

On that kickoff return–which was the first of his career–against the Seattle Seahawks, Pettis fumbled and the Seahawks recovered.

Niners insider Matt Barrows reported that San Francisco tried to trade Pettis before today’s deadline, but opted to release him when they didn’t draw any interest.

The 49ers, who tried to trade WR Dante Pettis, have waived him instead, per a league source. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 3, 2020

With Deebo Samuel out with an injury and Pettis no longer on the roster, the Niners will rely on Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Taylor at wide receiver moving forward.

San Francisco will take on the Green Bay Packers in primetime this Thursday night.