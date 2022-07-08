49ers Respond To Trey Lance 'Arm Fatigue' Rumor

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

With the regular season a few months away, Colin Cowherd and Mike Silver recently shared what they're hearing about 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Cowherd claims Lance has been dealing with "arm fatigue" because he's trying out a new delivery.

"You and I may have the same source, we may not, but I've said when I saw Trey Lance play, aesthetically, it's ugly. It's not Philip-Rivers ugly, but it's not a pretty delivery. It's really rough," Cowherd said, via All 49ers. "Secondly, what you're saying is what I'm hearing -- they're rebuilding his delivery, and he gets arm fatigue. It's not an easy throw. He needs days off. And they're worried about his accuracy. You and I are hearing the same things."

Silver then doubled down on the "arm fatigue" rumor.

"The arm fatigue is a really interesting thing, and I have heard that, too," Silver said. "And so people don't think this is just the two of us doing our conspiracy theories, let's just look at some facts. Last year, they were going to use a Trey Lance package -- they were thrilled about it. That was going to be a big, big weapon for them. They started out doing it, and then they just stopped. So, something happened to convince Kyle Shanahan that he didn't gain by putting Lance in situationally."

On Friday, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic asked a member of the 49ers coaching staff about Lance's "arm fatigue."

This anonymous member of San Francisco's staff responded, "I've never heard anything about that a day in my life."

Of course, the 49ers wouldn't admit if Lance is actually dealing with "arm fatigue."

The good news, however, is that Kyle Shanahan and the majority of the staff have raved about Lance this offseason.

If Lance can reach his full potential, the 49ers' offense will be fun to watch this fall.