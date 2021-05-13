There are plenty of perks that come with being an NFL player, but the cost of living certainly isn’t one of them. San Francisco 49ers rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas discussed that issue during a press conference on Wednesday.

Thomas was selected by the 49ers in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft. He’s joining a secondary that has an opening at cornerback since Richard Sherman is currently out of the picture.

During his media session yesterday, Thomas was asked about the cost of living in the Bay Area. The look on his face told the entire story, as his eyes grew very wide.

“Immediately once I got the phone call, I was happy and excited, but then I thought about everything – California taxes and the cost of living. I was like ‘It’s kind of expensive — very expensive,’” Thomas said. “But I’m just grateful for the opportunity, honestly. Skip the cost of living and all that right now. I feel like my play will take care of my pockets.”

The cost of living in the Bay Area might not be an issue for Thomas if he performs very well in San Francisco and receives a lucrative contract once his rookie deal expires.

Thomas opted out of the 2020 college football season due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Nonetheless, there’s a lot to like about his game.

What really stands out about Thomas is his confidence. Earlier this year, he told The Spun “I still consider myself one of the top cornerbacks in this draft class, and I know if I played this year I would’ve been within the top three cornerbacks in this draft class.”

Only time will tell if Thomas can make an impact for the 49ers as a rookie, but he’s clearly confident in his abilities.