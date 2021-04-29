49ers Rumored To Have Made A Big Offer For Aaron Rodgers

Although the San Fransisco 49ers will soon be on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick, the organization is clearly trying to explore all of their possible options before making their selection. That includes making a crazy offer for an All Pro caliber quarterback.

According to a slew of reports on Thursday morning, started by Paul Allen of KFAN, the 49ers offered the Green Bay Packers a hefty package for 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers. The deal included the No. 3 overall selection in 2021, additional draft picks and multiple players from their current roster, including Jimmy Garoppolo.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Packers turned the 49ers down, according to multiple reports.

It’s unclear whether to put too much stake into the supposed trade offer. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio added that a source called the report “absolutely untrue.” It’s also hard to believe that the 49ers would try to pull off such a trade after hinting at taking a rookie quarterback in the first round at the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, the report is now out there and teams will have to do their best to decipher the information.

The @49ers have offered the @Packers the 3rd overall pick in this year's draft, plus other picks and a number of players from their current roster including Garoppolo

for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers turned them down.

First reported by @PAOnTheMic and confirmed by others. — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) April 29, 2021

The thought of Aaron Rodgers in San Fransisco is interesting for a variety of reasons. With the 49ers, the 2020 MVP would be given ample pass-catching talent and a reliable defense, which are two things that he’s recently lacked in Green Bay.

However, the trade would be even more interesting given Rodgers’ history with the organization. The Northern California native had expressed his desire to go No. 1 overall to the 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft. Instead, San Fransisco took Alex Smith, causing Rodgers to fall all the way to the Packers at No. 24. An old clip recently resurfaced of the now three-time MVP being asked if he was disappointed that the Niners didn’t take him.

“Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me,” Rodgers replied.

Rodgers has certainly made San Fransisco regret that decision with his incredible career. However, based on recent comments from Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, it doesn’t look like the 37-year-old is leaving Green Bay for San Fransisco anytime soon.

Instead, the 49ers will likely focus their efforts on the No. 3 pick at tonight’s NFL Draft. The action will get underway at 8 p.m. ET with San Fransisco on the clock soon after.