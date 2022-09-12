49ers Running Back Is Reportedly Expected To Miss Time

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers didn't just lost their season opener against the Chicago Bears, they may have lost one of their most important offensive players too.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is "expected to miss some time." He suffered a knee injury during yesterday's game and was quickly ruled out.

Mitchell is slated for an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury (fingers crossed that he's alright). However, it seems pretty clear that he is out for at least the next few weeks.

Mitchell had 41 yards on just six carries in San Francisco's 19-10 loss to the Bears. Last year he was their leading rusher with 963 yards in just 11 games.

It's a big blow to the San Francisco 49ers, who already lean pretty heavily on their rushing attack. Last year they ran the ball nearly 500 times - the fifth-most in the NFL.

The 49ers were effective with their running game too, finding the endzone 22 times on the ground - also the fifth-most in 2021.

All of that is to say that the 49ers are certainly going to miss Elijah Mitchell for as long as he's gone. Deebo Samuel, Jeff Wilson and especially quarterback Trey Lance are going to need to step in and fill the void to stay competitive against their upcoming slate of opponents.

Will the 49ers lose Mitchell for the rest of the season?