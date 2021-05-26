49ers Running Back Suffers Freak Injury At Facility

A report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday shared that San Fransisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson underwent surgery for a torn meniscus this week and will miss 4-6 months, as well as the start of the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch provided some clarity on the situation.

Lynch shared that Wilson’s “freak” injury occurred after practice last Thursday at the team facility, meaning that the 49ers leading rusher in 2020 will receive his $2.050 million, regardless of when he returns to action. He’ll begin the season on the physically unable to perform list but the organization remains optimistic about his chances to come back.

“We’re excited about Jeff and his prospects for this season. With the timeline that we’ve been given, it looks like a PUP situation,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

According to Lynch, Wilson’s injury happened in a bizarre manner. The 25-year-old’s “substantial” tear occurred in the locker room when the running back stood up when talking to 49ers teammates.

“This is devastating for him,” Lynch said. “He was in the locker room, sitting down talking to teammates. He got up and felt a pop in his knee and kind of got stuck. . . . I don’t call it a freak injury. Freak circumstances.

“He was in great shape and was looking outstanding. It’s a speed bump for him. His mindset has already shifted to recovery.”

Wilson rushed for a team-high 600 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns for the 49ers last season. However, San Fransisco will have the depth to fill the hole left by the injured running back.

The 49ers drafted Ohio State’s Trey Sermon in the third round and Louisiana’s Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round of this year’s draft. The team also signed veteran Wayne Gallman in free agency and will have Raheem Mostert available to use in the backfield.

