49ers Running Back Not At Practice On Thursday

Depth is running thin at the running back position for the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers starting running back Elijah Mitchell did not practice on Thursday. Mitchell, who replaced Raheem Mostert as the starter following Mostert’s season-ending injury, left the Niners’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday with an injury. He wasn’t the only back who left, either.

Both JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon dealt with injuries during the Niners’ victory over the Eagles. Hasty will be out the next few weeks, as result while Sermon should be good to go. What about Mitchell?

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Mitchell didn’t practice on Thursday. His availability for the Packers game is obviously in jeopardy.

No Elijah Mitchell at 49ers practice today, but Trey Sermon was running around again problem-free in a blue non-contact jersey. It’s trending toward Mitchell being unavailable and Sermon being available for the Green Bay game — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 23, 2021

If Mitchell can’t give it a go, Trey Sermon might end up getting the first start of his NFL career.

Sermon didn’t play in Week 1. Kyle Shanahan preferred his other backs. But injuries have opened the door for the former Ohio State star to become a big contributor.

Sermon had just one carry for eight yards in Week 2. He should get plenty more carries in Week 3 when the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers. His play could prove critical for a San Francisco team which relies so heavily on the rushing attack.

Expect to see Sermon have a big workload this Sunday when the 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. Mitchell’s status, meanwhile, is up in the air.