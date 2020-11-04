49ers Shut Down Facility Following Latest Test Results

The San Francisco 49ers are currently slated to face the Green Bay Packers tomorrow night, but it’s possible that game could be in jeopardy due to the latest development in Santa Clara.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers have shut down their facility due to their latest COVID-19 test results. This would indicate that at least one member on the team has tested positive for the virus.

Schefter added that contact tracing protocols are underway in San Francisco, as the team hopes to keep the virus under control.

Even though NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that tomorrow’s game will go on as scheduled, this situation is worth monitoring over the next 24 hours.

49ers have shut down their facility due to COVID test results, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

The 49ers aren’t the only team dealing with at least one COVID-19 case this week.

Earlier this week, the Packers placed rookie tailback AJ Dillon on the reserved/COVID-19 list. Since Kamal Martin and Jamaal Williams were considered high-risk contacts, they’re also unable to play on Thursday night.

As long as the NFL doesn’t receive any additional positive tests from Green Bay and San Francisco, tomorrow’s game should go on as scheduled. However, the league needs to be careful because the incubation period for this virus can be as long as 14 days.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Packers game is currently set for 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX.