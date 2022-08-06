49ers Signed 2 Veteran Free Agents This Saturday

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have two open spots on the roster. Instead of using them on a couple younger players, the NFC West franchise is bringing in a few veterans.

According to a report, the Niners are signing two veteran free agents. The first is 29-year-old wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The second is 31-year-old offensive lineman Jordan Mills.

"49ers signed OL Jordan Mills and WR Willie Snead IV to one-year deals," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mills has been in the league since 2013. He's played for Bears, Bills, Cardinals and New Orleans Saints. The veteran lineman has made 87 starts in his career.

Snead, meanwhile, has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns since entering the league back in 2015. Last season, he played for two teams: the Panthers and Raiders.

The Niners have some need for depth at both offensive line and wide receiver. It looks like they filled those needs this Saturday morning.