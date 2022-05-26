49ers Star Appears To Be Leaning Toward Retirement

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Alex Mack's future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in question over the past month, and his absence from OTAs this week has only increased the speculation.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that Mack hasn't made an official decision yet. That being said, it appears the Pro Bowl center is leaning one way.

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Mack's status. It certainly sounds like Mack is ready to enjoy retirement.

“I’ve talked to him here and there,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve got a good idea. I’ve been in touch with him throughout the offseason, through his wedding, through his honeymoon. He’s in some other country right now, but I’ve got a pretty good idea of what he’s doing... I’m going to leave that up to Alex, but I’ve got a pretty good idea. I think you guys do too.”

Mack, 36, has made the Pro Bowl seven times over the course of his NFL career.

After spending his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Mack signed a five-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He then signed with the 49ers during the 2021 offseason.

Mack was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team in 2020. If he retires, the 49ers may have to start Jake Brendel or Nick Zakelj at center.