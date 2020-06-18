49ers Star Deebo Samuel Posts Message After Injury News

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel received some brutal injury news this week. The second-year standout broke his foot during a training session.

As a rookie, Samuel was an immediate impact player for San Francisco. In 15 games (11 starts), he caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 14 times for 159 yards and three more scores.

In the 49ers’ loss to the Chiefs, Samuel set a Super Bowl record for most rushing yards by a wide receiver with 53 on three carries. In the playoffs, he produced 229 yards of total offense on 16 touches.

Whenever San Francisco begins training camp this summer, they won’t have Samuel on the field. The former South Carolina star had surgery today to repair the Jones fracture he suffered in his foot. Thankfully, he seems to be taking a positive attitude into his rehab, based off his tweet from earlier this afternoon.

“10 weeks I’m back better than the Deebo you seen before,” Samuel wrote.

10 weeks I’m back better than the deebo you seen before 🙏🏾 — UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@19problemz) June 18, 2020

A Jones fracture can be a tricky thing when healing. Last summer, another 49ers wide receiver, Trent Taylor, came down with a Jones fracture in his foot during training camp.

Taylor was originally supposed to be back in six weeks, but he suffered a setback and wound up missing the entire 2019 season.

For his and the 49ers’ sake, let’s hope Deebo Samuel avoids a similar fate this year.