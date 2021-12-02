49ers Star Deebo Samuel Shares Encouraging Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers emerged from last weekend with a quality win over the Minnesota Vikings but also with a banged up Deebo Samuel. The star wide receiver, who’s also made an impact running the football this season, went down during the game with a groin strain.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan shared after the win that Samuel could miss the next few weeks, but the 25-year-old seems confident that he’ll be back on the field in no time.

In a recent appearance on CBS Sports HQ, Samuel confirmed that he won’t take the field this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. However, he vowed to return to action in Week 14, for the 49ers game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Of course,” Samuel responded when asked if he would be back soon, per Pro Football Talk. “This is only going to take a week, so we’ll be back next week.”

It’s quite the confident statement from Samuel but it is in line with what he said about the injury after the Niners win over the Vikings.

“My groin got kind of tight once I went to make a move,” Samuel said after the game, via NBC Sports. “I was just like ‘Let’s not make that that worse. That’s why I went down. Not too much concern.”

San Francisco will happily welcome back the former second round pick as soon as possible. Samuel has been the 49ers most important offensive player as of late not only for his various contributions to the passing game, but also out of the backfield.

Through 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has racked up 1,006 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns, become the first wide receiver to record such numbers in a single year.

While the 49ers await Samuel’s return, other players will have to step up this weekend. San Francisco will take on the NFC West rival Seahawks in Seattle to try and win its fourth straight game.