49ers Star George Kittle Posts Awesome NFL Draft Message

George Kittle has quickly emerged as one of the top offensive players in the NFL. But his football career didn’t start the way he anticipated.

Kittle took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share an inspiring message ahead of tonight’s 2020 NFL Draft. The Niners tight end detailed his journey and the struggles that came with it.

“The Draft signals the start of a new journey for so many around the country,” Kittle wrote on Instagram. “Going into college I was labeled “athlete” because I was a tall and lanky kid. In 2017 I was labeled a “fullback” because I lacked the desired size to play inline. It doesn’t matter if you don’t fit the mold, it doesn’t matter what day you’re drafted, or if you’re the 1st pick of the 8th round. Your dream is your dream! Believe in yourself, show up and take advantage of the opportunity!”

Kittle’s full post can be found below:

John Lynch and the 49ers have had immense success in the draft the past few years. San Francisco looks to continue that success on Thursday night.

The 49ers hold the No. 13 and 31 picks in the first round tonight. They could use either pick on a receiver or offensive lineman. But trading back could also be a possibility.

Nonetheless, the 49ers will look to add even more talent to a roster that fell just a few plays short of winning the Super Bowl last season.