49ers Star George Kittle Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

Of all Jimmy Garoppolo’s biggest supporters, none have been more vocal about such support than star tight end George Kittle. He may have to diverge that support to another quarterback by the start of the 2021 season.

The 49ers are going all-in on a rookie quarterback in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco orchestrated a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins on Friday which sends the Dolphins’ No. 3 overall pick to the Niners.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch like Jimmy Garoppolo, but they clearly don’t love him. Both have admitted if there’s an opportunity to improve the position, they’ll do so. Well, it appears they are attempting to do just that by selecting a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick.

Kittle, like the rest of us, was nothing short of stunned by the Niners’ latest trade. The star tight end shared a two-word reaction to the news via Twitter Friday afternoon: “Oh wow.”

Oh wow — George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 26, 2021

Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is surprised by the move.

I just work there I don’t know what’s going on 😂 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 26, 2021

There’s still a chance George Kittle catches passes from Jimmy Garoppolo this upcoming season. Yes, the Niners are 99-percent likely to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, but that doesn’t mean the rookie will start right away.

San Francisco could sit a rookie quarterback behind Garoppolo for a year, or perhaps even just a few games. Or, the Niners could look to trade Garoppolo and go all-in with the rookie. We’ll have to wait and see.

Regardless, the Niners are looking ahead to their future at the quarterback position. Investing now on could prove critical to the organization’s quest to win a Super Bowl in coming years.