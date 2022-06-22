49ers Star Makes Opinion On Trey Lance Very Clear

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 19-16. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is generating a lot of buzz this offseason, but make no mistake, he won't be asked to do everything for the team.

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead made that very clear during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

"I'm expecting great things from him," Armstead said, via 49ers Webzone. "I'm excited to see what he's going to do, but he's not alone when he takes the field. Our team is very talented, and it's not just 'The Trey Lance Show.' He's surrounded by a lot of talented, great players, and we're all going to go out there and do what we can to help us win games. It's not just going to be on his shoulders."



Armstead isn't the only well-established player on the 49ers who has raved about Lance this offseason.

Earlier this month, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk called Lance a "special" quarterback.

"I’ve seen a whole lot from him, especially since we’ve started this offseason program, how much he’s grown, just seeing him throw the football, leading the locker room, connecting with guys. Yeah, we have a special quarterback," Aiyuk said.

Lance didn't really get the chance to showcase his full skillset in 2021. That won't be the case this fall.

As of now, Lance is expected to be the Week 1 starter for the 49ers.