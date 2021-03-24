The San Francisco 49ers have been having a great offseason thus far, re-signing fullback Kyle Juszczyk and offensive tackle Trent Williams. Fortunately for fans in the Bay Area, it appears general manager John Lynch isn’t done making moves yet.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are expected to re-sign cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Williams, who has complied 73 total tackles, three sacks and two interceptions since 2019, recently visited with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, a reunion with the 49ers seems to be in store for the nickel cornerback.

San Francisco’s latest move immediately received Juszczyk’s approval on Twitter. The All-Pro fullback responded to Rapoport’s tweet with a GIF that says “Thank you so much!”

This offseason has been treating Juszczyk very well. Not only did he receive a $27 million contract from the 49ers, his favorite teammates are sticking around for at least one more season.

Earlier this week, Juszczyk made headlines due to his comments on the 49ers’ quarterback situation for this fall. He made it very clear that he’s a big believer in Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I absolutely believe that Jimmy will be our quarterback this year,” Juszczyk said on Good Morning Football. “I think John [Lynch] and Kyle [Shanahan], they’ve made that very clear. They haven’t wavered. Jimmy’s our guy. He’s going to be starting Week 1 and he’s going to do what he does. He’s going to get us back to winning. He has a proven record of winning. The guy is just a winner. When he’s out there, we win games.”

San Francisco struggled throughout the 2020 season due to injuries, but Kyle Shanahan’s roster seems poised for a playoff run in 2021.