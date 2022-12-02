49ers Star Reportedly Suffered Injury In Practice This Week

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 49ers could be without All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams this Sunday against the Dolphins.

Moments ago, David Lombardi of The Athletic said Williams walked off the practice field. The 49ers said he's dealing with a back issue.

Williams will not practice this Friday. His status for Sunday's game has not yet been announced.

Last Sunday, Williams played in 100 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps against the Saints. He didn't show any signs of injury in that game.

If Williams can't play this weekend, that would be a huge blow to San Francisco's offensive line. It's nearly impossible to replace a player of his caliber.

The 49ers' opponent, the Dolphins, may also have to play without their star left tackle.

Terron Armstead is listed as doubtful for Week 13 with pectoral and toe injuries. Right tackle Austin Jackson, meanwhile has already been ruled out due to an ankle injury.