2 Notable QBs Named Potential Targets For The 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against Miami.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Could the Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco be coming to an end?

The 49ers quarterback signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers in 2018. However, the team could get out of it in 2021.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora noted on Sunday morning that Garoppolo is very much still under evaluation in San Francisco. In fact, it’s possible the team will make a change at quarterback ahead of the 2021 season.

“It’s wait and see,” one source with knowledge of the situation told CBS. “He’s still under evaluation. It could go in a few different directions, and is it possible he’s not the guy next year? That’s fair. I don’t think that’s lost on anybody.”

Garoppolo, 28, has thrown for 735 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has a 69.1 percent QBR and a 63.6 completion percentage, but the 49ers haven’t been making big plays down the field.

If the 49ers do make a change at quarterback, two notable players could be potential targets:

  • Falcons QB Matt Ryan
  • Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has a relationship with both players, having coached Cousins in Washington and Ryan in Atlanta.

“Whether it’s before the trade deadline or in the offseason, there’s one obvious place for Matt Ryan and it’s San Francisco,” Wright said. “We know they [San Francisco] don’t like their quarterback, he [Ryan] won an MVP with Kyle Shanahan, and he knows the system.”

The 49ers, meanwhile, are scheduled to kick off against the Patriots at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.


