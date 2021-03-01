49ers Reportedly Inquired About Notable Quarterback Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have said publicly that Jimmy Garoppolo is the team’s starting quarterback – and they’re confident in that.

49ers GM John Lynch was recently asked if he had any doubts about Garoppolo as the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

“No,” Lynch said, via Full Press Coverage. “Not at all. I really believe that.”

However, Lynch did admit that availability is the most-important attribute, and Jimmy G. has been injured lately. So, the 49ers could still make some additions to the quarterback room.

“Being available is a big part of this thing,” Lynch said. “So we probably as a stated goal we have to insulate ourselves better. We got to have better options if he’s not there.”

According to a report from The Athletic, the 49ers inquired about a notable quarterback trade. San Francisco was reportedly one of the teams to show interest in Teddy Bridgewater.

You probably heard: The Panthers are interested in finding an upgrade for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The rest of the NFL has gotten the message, as well: San Francisco is among the teams that have called Carolina to gauge the Panthers’ interest in potentially trading Bridgewater, according to league sources. San Francisco general manager John Lynch indicated last week the 49ers would like to find a solid backup as insurance for oft-injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Bridgewater would be an interesting addition to the 49ers quarterback room. He’s probably an upgrade over a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo, but maybe not a significant one.

However, it’s clear that the quarterback carousel isn’t close to stopping this offseason.