We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu.

The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Longhorns in 2018.

Through his first two NFL seasons, Omenihu recorded 30 total tackles and seven sacks. He logged 16 hits on opposing quarterback and five tackles for loss in 2020.

This year, his role seems to have diminished in Houston a bit. He’s started two of six games, with 11 total tackles by no sacks and just one TFL. He’ll have a chance to join a more competitive defense, and jumpstart his fourth NFL season a bit with the trade to San Francisco.

Sources: The #Texans are trading young pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the #49ers in exchange for a future late-rounder. The former fifth rounder, who has been an intriguing trade name for weeks, has a new landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus is fairly impressed with his production this year, even if he doesn’t have the sacks to show for it.

Omenihu has tallied 16 QB pressures in 115 pass rush snaps so far this season while earning a pass rush grade of 80.3. Nice pickup as #49ers can definitely use some more depth on the edge. https://t.co/rOqYMnQKMQ — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) November 2, 2021

Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric, he is heading from the 23rd-ranked defense to the 17th. Even with their talent up front, the Niners haven’t done a great job getting after opposing quarterbacks with 16 sacks on the year, just one ahead of Houston.

Moments ago, Omenihu reacted to the deal.

Houston, I love you thank you for everything. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) November 2, 2021

The 49ers are 3-4 on the year, in third in a rough NFC West. Houston is just 1-7, and in full rebuild mode.

[Ian Rapoport]