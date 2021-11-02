The Spun

Texans, 49ers Reportedly Agree To Deadline Deal

Charles Omenihu of the Houston Texans looks on. He was just traded to the 49ers in 2021.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: Charles Omenihu #94 of the Houston Texans warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu.

The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Longhorns in 2018.

Through his first two NFL seasons, Omenihu recorded 30 total tackles and seven sacks. He logged 16 hits on opposing quarterback and five tackles for loss in 2020.

This year, his role seems to have diminished in Houston a bit. He’s started two of six games, with 11 total tackles by no sacks and just one TFL. He’ll have a chance to join a more competitive defense, and jumpstart his fourth NFL season a bit with the trade to San Francisco.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus is fairly impressed with his production this year, even if he doesn’t have the sacks to show for it.

Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric, he is heading from the 23rd-ranked defense to the 17th. Even with their talent up front, the Niners haven’t done a great job getting after opposing quarterbacks with 16 sacks on the year, just one ahead of Houston.

Moments ago, Omenihu reacted to the deal.

The 49ers are 3-4 on the year, in third in a rough NFC West. Houston is just 1-7, and in full rebuild mode.

