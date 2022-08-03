49ers Tight End Was Reportedly Spotted Using Crutches

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jordan Matthews had an uphill climb to crack the San Francisco 49ers' tight end rotation even before getting injured in training camp.

Now, Matthews has been spotted on crutches. The converted wide receiver had reportedly been having a solid start to camp before suffering a knee injury.

Matthews had his left knee in a brace while leaving the facility on crutches, according to NBC Sports' Jennifer Lee Chan.

Matthews, who began his NFL career as a wide receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014-16 and 2018 and also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, has been with San Francisco the last four seasons.

However, he has only appeared in four games with the team and has not recorded a reception.

The 49ers obviously have George Kittle entrenched as their starting tight end, with Charlie Woerner (currently on the PUP list), Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft among the options in camp right now.