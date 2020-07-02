49ers Troll Saints In Tweet Supporting Mask-Wearing

Organizations across the country are coming up with increasingly creative ways to encourage mask-wearing during the pandemic. But the San Francisco 49ers’ latest efforts to do so have come at the expense of the New Orleans Saints.

On Thursday, the 49ers published a tweet that said, “Be a saint. Grab a face mask.” It was followed with the hashtag #YourActionsSaveLives and a link to the California COVID-19 website. But the video that followed is getting the attention.

It shows the crucial facemask penalty that Saints defensive back Marcus Williams committed on tight end George Kittle in the final moments of Week 14. Down 46-45 with only seconds to play, Kittle caught a 39-yard pass that took him to the Saints 28-yard line.

But Williams’ facemask penalty moved the play up another 15 yards, turning a tough 45-yard field goal into a 30-yard chip shot for 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. He easily connected on the kick as time expired, giving the 49ers the 48-46 win in the 2019 playoff race.

That win proved vital to the 49ers in the final seeding of the 2019 NFC playoffs. The 49ers got the No. 1 overall seed, while New Orleans were forced to play the Minnesota Vikings in the Wildcard round.

Had that outcome been different, New Orleans would have been the No. 1 seed, and San Francisco would have been playing the Vikings.

Sorry Saints fans, but the 49ers social media team won this game too.