Look: The 49ers Unveiled New Throwback Uniforms

The San Fransisco 49ers once laid a claim to being the most dominant franchise in NFL history. After a disappointing, injury-riddled 2020 season, the organization appears to be trying to travel back to that era with their new alternate uniforms.

The 49ers showed off a new set of throwback threads this week, which paid homage to the 1994 championship team. The uniforms ditched today’s red, gold and white color scheme and opted for plain red tops with white pants. Prominently featured on the chest of the jerseys is a patch honoring the 75th anniversary of the organization’s founding in 1946.

To ramp up excitement for the new jerseys, the 49ers went back into the past and found a perfect former player to help show them off: Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Rice was joined by presumptive 2021 starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppoolo to debut the new threads. 49ers CEO Jed York posted a picture of the two franchise staples on Twitter.

The 49ers will be able to wear the red and white uniforms during the 2021 season, in place of their usual jerseys.

The new threads certainly look clean and have been largely well-received by the team’s fanbase on social media. The 49ers will have to hope that the throwback uniforms can help them reclaim the magic of that Super Bowl winning 1994 team.

San Fransisco suffered from injuries during the 2020 campaign, which sidetracked their season before it really even began. With much of the team returning this fall, the 49ers will have their sights set on getting back in the playoffs.

It’s been just over a year since the 49ers played in Super Bowl LIV. Time will tell if Garoppolo, or whoever might be playing quarterback, can get the franchise back to the top.