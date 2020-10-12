49ers Update Jimmy Garoppolo’s Status Following Bad Performance

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had his worst performance of his NFL career on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has plenty to think about regarding the quarterback position for his team moving forward.

Garoppolo returned to the gridiron Sunday for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 2. San Francisco went 1-1 with a win over the Giants and a loss to the Eagles in his absence. There was plenty of reason to believe San Francisco would get back in the win column this past Sunday with Garoppolo returning.

But the 49ers quarterback, facing a Miami defense which ranked among the worst through the air entering Sunday’s game, was simply awful. Garoppolo completed just 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards and threw two picks, both of which set the Dolphins up in excellent field position.

Shanahan benched Garoppolo for the second half of Sunday’s game. Backup C.J. Beathard handled the offense for the final two quarters.

Despite Sunday’s quarterback change, there doesn’t appear to be an actual quarterback controversy in San Francisco. Shanahan is still moving forward with Garoppolo as his starter, per 49ers reporter Matt Barrows. That is, if the 49ers quarterback is healthy.

Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo’s ankle — and body — was sore when he came in today. He said he expects Garoppolo to be as good or better on Wednesday than he was a week ago. He said the hope is that Garoppolo will be on the field Sunday vs. Rams. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 12, 2020

Ankle injuries impact quarterbacks in various ways. Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t step into his throws all too well on Sunday, impacting his accuracy – a usual strength for Garoppolo.

Even if Garoppolo is healthy this Sunday, the 49ers are in trouble. The Seattle Seahawks look like the best team in the NFC after a 5-0 start to the season. San Francisco, meanwhile, finds itself in the basement of the NFC West – just a season after winning the NFC Championship.

For now, it looks like Kyle Shanahan is sticking with Garoppolo as his starter. But things could change if the 49ers quarterback has another bad performance.