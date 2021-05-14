49ers Were Reportedly Planning To Trade For WR Before He Tore His ACL

For the past week, the Denver Broncos have been trying to trade wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton. Unfortunately, he recently suffered a significant injury that’ll completely ruin any value he had.

NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti announced earlier this Friday that Hamilton suffered a torn ACL. The injury occurred away from the Broncos’ facility, which means the team doesn’t owe him his salary for this season.

To make matters worse, it turns out there was at least one team interested in trading for Hamilton this offseason.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the San Francisco 49ers were trying to acquire Hamilton in a trade. Other teams reportedly made offers to the Broncos as well.

Unfortunate for Niners, other teams made offers as well. https://t.co/PO7owU7f4G — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 14, 2021

Hamilton, a former fourth-round draft pick, had one year left on his rookie contract. During the 2020 season, he had 23 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco already has two playmakers at wideout in Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, but it would’ve been fun to see Kyle Shanahan utilize Hamilton in his system.

The only reason Denver was really looking to move on from Hamilton is because the team is loaded with talent at wide receiver. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler and Seth Williams are all expected to be on the 53-man roster for Week 1 of the regular season.

Now that Hamilton is expected to miss the entire 2021 season due to injury, he’ll have to wait until 2022 for a fresh start.