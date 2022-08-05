49ers Wide Receiver Concussed As Result Of Fred Warner Hit That Sparked Team Brawl

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Earlier this week out at training camp, a team brawl broke out at 49ers training camp. It all got started when All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner got a bit too aggressive and lowered the boom on a wide receiver.

Warner and Brandon Aiyuk then reportedly squared up in a impromptu boxing match and an entire team fight unfolded.

Unfortunately, 49ers wide receiver Marcus Johnson was on the receiving end of Warner's initial big tackle. And now, he's in concussion protocol, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"WR Marcus Johnson is in the concussion protocol, a result of the questionable hit during Tuesday’s practice that spawned a fight between the offense and defense. Kyle Shanahan condemned the fighting, noting that it can create more injuries, broken hands, etc. #49ers," said Rob Lowder.

Fred Warner is one of the NFL's top linebackers because of his aggression, but he should probably save that for the Niners' opponents.

Shanahan is pretty disappointed in his All-Pro linebacker. He called Warner's big hit on Johnson "an unnecessary shot."

Let's hope Johnson isn't out too long.