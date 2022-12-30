49ers Wide Receiver Explains Viral Davante Adams Post

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After the Raiders announced that Derek Carr was being benched for this Sunday's game against the 49ers, Davante Adams went on Instagram to show his support for his longtime friend.

"This man gave everything he had," Adams wrote. "The reason I’m a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people I know."

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk left the following comment on Adams' post: "Sit out this week, stand w yo guy."

Raiders fans didn't really appreciate that reply from Aiyuk.

On Thursday, Aiyuk told reporters that his comment on Adams' post was a "nod" to the All-Pro wideout's greatness.

“It was a little fun,” Aiyuk said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think people took it a whole different way. If you don’t have to play Davante Adams — I mean, I would love to not play Davante Adams. I’m trying to win a football game. If Davante Adams is not out there, I’m sure that would increase our chances by a lot."

Aiyuk shouldn't really have to explain himself. The third-year playmaker from Arizona State was just trying to have some fun.

The 49ers and Raiders will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.