This week hasn’t been too kind to the San Francisco 49ers, as the reigning NFC champions have received brutal news on the injury front for a second-straight day.

On Thursday, the 49ers announced that second-year wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones fracture in his foot. He suffered the injury during a training session. It’s a tough blow for the 49ers, especially since many analysts are expecting a huge year from the South Carolina product.

To make matters worse, San Francisco has lost yet another wideout due to the injury bug. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the team will be without Richie James Jr. for two months because of a broken bone in his wrist.

James also suffered the injury while training. His impact on offense isn’t nearly as large as Samuel’s, but he’s the top returner on special teams for San Francisco.

Deebo Samuel (broken foot, as per @RapSheet) isn’t the only #49ers WR to suffer an injury recently. Sources say WR/KR Richie James Jr. broke a bone in his wrist while training. Likely to be sidelined at least two months. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 19, 2020

During the 2019 season, James had six receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. He’s primarily used to take the top off the opposing defense.

Since the 49ers could be without James and Samuel when the season begins in September, head coach Kyle Shanahan might need to rely more on rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk. General manager John Lynch traded up in the first round to acquire the talented prospect from Arizona State.

Fortunately for San Francisco, it can always rely on its running game if it needs to. Shanahan has a three-headed monster in the backfield in Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Raheem Mostert.

One thing is certain though, the 49ers can’t afford another injury to its receiving corps.