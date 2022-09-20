49ers Worked Out 4 Notable Quarterbacks On Tuesday

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This past weekend, the San Francisco 49ers lost second-year quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury. On Tuesday, the team worked out a handful of veteran quarterbacks.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 49ers worked out Kurt Benkert, AJ McCarron, Garrett Gilbert and Kevin Hogan.

Benkert, an undrafted quarterback out of Virginia, spent the 2021 season with the Green Bay Packers. As for McCarron, he last played for the Atlanta Falcons.

Gilbert spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year. He was cut once the team acquired Jarrett Stidham in a trade. Hogan, meanwhile, was on the Houston Texans during the early stages of training camp this summer.

ESPN's Field Yates added that Mike Glennon was also brought in for a workout.

Glennon has the most experience from the bunch. He has 7,025 career passing yards, 47 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

If the 49ers sign one of the veteran quarterbacks, they'll give Kyle Shanahan's squad an insurance policy in case another injury occurs.

As you'd expect, Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the 49ers now that Lance is out. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will be the team's primary backup.