49ers WR Deebo Samuel Has Blunt Message For Matthew Stafford, Rams

According to most, the Los Angeles Rams are the overwhelming favorite to win the vaunted NFC West this upcoming season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel thinks otherwise, as expected.

The Rams have been lacking at the quarterback position for several years now, but appear to have found a solution this off-season. Sean McVay replaced Jared Goff with veteran Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster trade earlier this year. Los Angeles now doesn’t have any excuses, it’s Super Bowl or bust.

The general consensus is the Rams should win the NFC West this upcoming season with Stafford under center. But don’t forget about the San Francisco 49ers, who are just one year removed from dominating their way through the NFC before coming up just a few plays short of beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Even this past season, in the midst of playing through a seemingly endless injury list, the Niners swept the Rams. Samuel is expecting much of the same this upcoming season as San Francisco returns to full health.

“I ain’t lost to them in two years,” Samuel said of the Rams during a recent episode of the 21st & Prime podcast with Deion Sanders and Jamie Dukes, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I ain’t lost to the Rams in two years, so it is what it is. They try to do what we do, but they can’t do it like we do it, you feel what I’m sayin’?”

Samuel, of course, is referring to the similar offensive styles of the 49ers and Rams. Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan were raised in the same coaching tree.

The Rams, meanwhile, can’t just cake-walk their way to an NFC West title this season. The Niners will be healthy and the Arizona Cardinals added J.J. Watt.

The Rams-49ers season series may dictate the NFC West’s winner this upcoming season.