49ers WR Reportedly Broke His Foot This Week

The San Francisco 49ers dominated NFC play en route to a Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

A major part of the team’s success had to do with rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Although listed as a wide receiver, Samuel did it all for the 49ers during the 2019 campaign.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan used the former college star as a gadget-type player, in both the receiving and running game. Samuel was expected to be a vital piece of the team’s offense yet again this season.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he’ll be on the field when the 2020 season kicks off. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Samuel suffered a broken foot during training this week.

“Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot on Tuesday during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville and will be having surgery today,” Rapoport reported. “It is a Jones fracture, and he should be able to be on the field early in the season.”

The second-year player should be back on the field for training camp following surgery. However, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to get back into game shape before the 2020 season kicks off.

During his rookie season, Samuel racked up 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 159 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground.

Hopefully he heels in time for the 2020 season.