5 Teams Named The ‘Best Fits’ For Jimmy Garoppolo

The NFL offseason is close to being fully underway and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is set to be one of the biggest storylines.

Garoppolo is on the trade market as the 49ers are giving the keys to Trey Lance, who was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It may be tricky since Garoppolo is due $24.2M next season but there will be quarterback-needy teams who don’t want to go through the NFL Draft to find their next starter.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com put together the five best fits for Garoppolo and it’s no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers lead his list off. Ben Roethlisberger retired after the season and it seems unlikely that one of Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins will start next season.

The Washington Commanders are also present as they don’t have a franchise guy either. Taylor Heinicke has performed admirably but he isn’t going to get them to the playoffs.

The Denver Broncos are next up and they’re a team that may be in on every quarterback trade rumor this offseason. Drew Lock hasn’t lived up to expectations since being drafted, plus Teddy Bridgewater has always been a stop-gap option.

Finally, the Dolphins and Saints are listed as both teams also have questions about what they’re doing at the position for next season.

If there’s a good amount of interest in Garoppolo, there could be an all-out bidding war for his services.