Adam Schefter Shares What He’s Hearing About No. 3 Pick

The San Francisco 49ers paid the Miami Dolphins a small fortune in draft capital to move from the No. 12 to No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. There’s a lot of speculation about who the 49ers will take with that pick, but ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter may have an idea.

Speaking to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, Schefter said be believes the 49ers currently prefer Alabama QB Mac Jones as their pick. However, the 49ers are believed to be keeping “an open mind” right now.

Jones had just one year as a starter at Alabama but had one of the best seasons in college football history with it. He went 13-0 as a starter and threw for 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with a 77.4-percent completion rate.

The Alabama QB wasn’t exactly a top prospect heading into the 2020 college football season. But after playing a massive role on a national championship team, his draft stock skyrocketed.

Adam Schefter tells @MaioccoNBCS he believes the 49ers prefer Mac Jones for now, but are keeping an "open mind" with the No. 3 pick https://t.co/XOnrRl06OE pic.twitter.com/n4DIV9ntCx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 11, 2021

Picking Mac Jones would be a controversial move to say the least. The 49ers fanbase seems pretty divided on who they want the team to take.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson won’t be available, which leaves Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance as possible picks.

No matter who the 49ers take with the No. 3 pick, chances are there are going to be a lot of angry fans.

Would you take Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick?