AFC East Team Was 'In The Conversation' On Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

If things had worked out a little differently, maybe Jimmy G would be taking the field for Miami this weekend.

The Dolphins were reportedly one of the teams that showed interest in the veteran signal caller after San Francisco made it clear he was available in the offseason.

"They were in the conversation,” Garoppolo told reporters on Thursday, via Pro Football Talk. “Not much came from it, but they were definitely one of the teams in the conversation. It seemed like a good spot. As an offense, that’s tremendous skill players, everything they got going over there. Mike {McDaniel] being a great coach, I had been with him in the past here and it was discussed, but I’m glad the way things worked out.”

With the 49ers openly committed to Trey Lance, Garoppolo seemed destined to be playing elsewhere in 2022. San Francisco tried to find a trade partner but ultimately had to hold on to Garoppolo after he needed shoulder surgery.

It wound up working out well for both parties. Lance suffered a season-ending injury and Garoppolo returned to the starting lineup. He has helped San Francisco to a 7-4 record and current one-game lead atop the NFC West.

Miami also has to be happy they never went through with dealing for Jimmy. While Garoppolo has played credibly this year, Tua Tagovailoa is having a breakout season and is a major reason the Dolphins are 8-3 and leading the AFC East.