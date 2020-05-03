Alex Smith Has Strong Comment On Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick

Alex Smith may have lost his starting job to Colin Kaepernick in 2012, but he isn’t holding any grudges. Quite the opposite, actually.

In a recent interview with ESPN Radio, Smith says he finds it “absurd” that Kaepernick doesn’t have an NFL job right now. Smith pointed to how good he was with the 49ers for years and how it’s strange to see someone with his abilities out of work.

“It was hard to kind of see that trajectory because he was playing so good, and doing things nobody had done,” Smith said, per USA Today. “I think he still holds the single-game rushing record for a quarterback. It was crazy.

“So with that said, it was so absurd — I think equally — that it was only a few years later when you’re like, ‘This guy doesn’t have a job.’ That was hard to imagine. It still is, a guy with his ability and his trajectory that all of a sudden wasn’t playing.”

Alex Smith think it's "absurd" former 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick doesn't have an NFL job

It’s very rare that a player makes it back into the NFL after an absence of at least three years. And at 32 years of age, his window to play at a high level could be closing for good soon.

Kaepernick attempted to have a public workout for NFL teams last season to show he’s still fit. But nothing solid from any teams ever came from it.

Ultimately, Kaepernick has support from some players and fans. But until he gets it from NFL front offices, it won’t do him much good.