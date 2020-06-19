“All” 49ers QBs Worked Out With Player Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

It’s been an ugly 24 hours for the San Francisco 49ers. Yesterday, two 49ers receivers suffered injuries. Today, an additional player has tested positive for COVID-19 – and that same player spent yesterday training with several teammates.

It’s unclear which player has tested positive for the virus. San Francisco is prohibited from commenting on the health of players.

But we do know this unspecified player spent the better portion of yesterday training with teammates. All the 49ers quarterbacks – including Jimmy Garoppolo – participated in the workout.

As a result, all the 49ers players who participated in the workout received a COVID-19 test this morning. Players are awaiting the results as of Friday afternoon in Nashville – the location of yesterday’s training session.

I’m told the entire group — which includes all the #49ers QBs and many other skill players — got tested this morning and are awaiting results. Players who flew into Nashville are grounded for now. https://t.co/i1D2zR4few — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 19, 2020

This could spell an unfortunate pattern within the NFL – and sports for that matter – over the next few weeks. The reality is the more time players spend working out together, the stronger the likelihood COVID-19 cases spike in professional sports leagues.

As for the 49ers, it’s been a nightmarish 24 hours. Rising star WR Deebo Samuel suffered a foot injury during his workout with teammates yesterday. The injury will require surgery and may delay the start of his season. An additional San Francisco WR – Richie James – also suffered an injury, breaking a small bone in his wrist.

Fortunately for the 49ers, there’s still a few months before the start of the 2020 season. But the organization’s off-season luck has been abysmal, to say the least.