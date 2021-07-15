Who’s the best tight end in the NFL? The debate often comes down to George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both display a similar playing style. They’re elite weapons in the passing game and are often capable of breaking a tackle or two on each catch-and-run. Kittle may have the overall advantage because of one area, though.

The 49ers tight end is an elite blocker, and plays with a vicious, offensive-lineman-like mentality. That may be what gives him the edge over Kelce.

An anonymous poll, comprised of NFL executives, coaches and players, ranks Kittle as the No. 1 tight end in the NFL. Kelce follows at No. 2. He’s followed by Darren Waller of the Raiders, Mark Andrews of the Ravens and T.J. Hockenson of the Lions.

Who's the guy for you at TE? 🤔 @JFowlerESPN ranked the top 10 after speaking with execs, coaches and players ➡️ https://t.co/Fh2tiYMesS pic.twitter.com/UnDBQB6GO2 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 15, 2021

If we’re being honest, Travis Kelce could probably be considered more of a receiver than tight end. George Kittle’s game is more well-rounded, making him the more complete tight end in the process. Regardless, both are superstars.

One interesting aspect of the Kittle-Kelce debate has to do with the quarterbacks each plays with. If Kittle caught passes from Patrick Mahomes, would we even be having this debate? Instead, the star tight end has Jimmy Garoppolo throwing him passes. With all due respect to Garoppolo, he’s no Mahomes.

It’d be interesting to see what kind of numbers Kittle would put up with Mahomes as his quarterback.