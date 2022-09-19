Another 49ers Running Back Will Miss Time Due To Injury

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The injuries just keep mounting for the San Francisco 49ers this September. After losing leading rusher Elijah Mitchell for eight weeks and losing quarterback Trey Lance for the season, the 49ers have just been stung by the injury bug again.

According to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti, 49ers rookie running back Tyrion Davis-Price suffered a high ankle sprain. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Davis-Price will miss "a few weeks" as he tries to recover.

Davis-Price is in his rookie season with the 49ers after going to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was taken 93rd overall following a record-setting season at LSU.

The injury to Davis-Price leaves Jeff Wilson and Deebo Samuel as the only running backs on the 49ers with any experience right now.

Tyrion Davis-Price was freshman third-string running back on the 2019 LSU national championship team, but didn't get the starting job until his second year with the team.

In 2021, Davis-Price has 1,003 rushing yards as he led the team. But he put his name in the LSU history books by rushing for 287 yards - a school record - against Florida that year.

Now he's plying his trade in the NFL and the good news is that the injury doesn't appear to be as serious as the one Elijah Mitchell suffered earlier this month.

That may be little comfort though as the injuries continue to mount in the Bay Area.