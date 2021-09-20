Another San Francisco 49ers Running Back Is Reportedly Injured

The San Francisco 49ers‘ 2020 season was marred by injuries to key players that sidetracked the team’s postseason hopes before the year even got into full swing. Unfortunately, the 2021 campaign seems to be heading in that same direction.

Running back JaMycal Hasty reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as first reported by Ian Rapoport. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the diagnosis in a media session soon after, calling the second-year ball-carrier “for sure” out next weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

According to Rapoport, he’ll be considered week-to-week.

Hasty, who went undrafted in 2020, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers win, after racking up five carries for 38 yards. He also wasn’t the only member of San Francisco’s backfield to get banged up.

Starting running back Elijah Mitchell sustained a minor shoulder injury and rookie Trey Sermon went down with a concussion in the game against the Eagles. The 49ers already lost Raheem Mostert for the year and find themselves severely depleted at running back with Hasty’s diagnosis.

#49ers RB JaMycal Hasty suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game, source said, making him week-to-week. SF is working out a few RBs while he heals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

San Francisco already recognized a need for ball-carriers earlier on Monday and reportedly brought in three veteran running backs for a visit. Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller and T.J. Yeldon all are expected to workout for the Niners and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team sign at least one of them.

The injury news is disappointing for Hasty, who’s shown flashes of excellence with the Niners over the past two years. In 10 games, he’s rushed 45 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns. With San Francisco’s current backfield situation, Hasty was in line for a potential breakout year.

The high ankle sprain will set him back at least a few weeks and be the latest frustrating setback for both him and the 49ers.