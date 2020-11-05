Breaking: 3 Key 49ers Players Are Out For Thursday Night

Halloween is long gone, but the nightmare season continues for the San Francisco 49ers. It turns out they’ll be missing a plethora of key playmakers tomorrow night when they host the Green Bay Packers.

San Francisco announced earlier today that wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19. After undergoing contact tracing protocols, the team found out that three additional players will have to join Bourne on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because they’re being labeled as high-risk contacts.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that those three players are Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.

Samuel was already going to be inactive due to a hamstring injury, but the 49ers were expecting to have Aiyuk and Williams on the field tomorrow night.

It’s tough to envision San Francisco moving the chains on offense without Brandon Aiyuk, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.

#49ers LT Trent Williams and WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts, source says. They’re out for tomorrow vs #Packers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2020

Aiyuk was supposed to carry the 49ers’ receiving corps tomorrow night. The rookie wideout from Arizona State had eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks last weekend.

With so many key players out for Thursday night, the 49ers will have to rely on JaMycal Hasty, Jerick McKinnon, Ross Dwelley and Trent Taylor.

Kyle Shanahan is an offensive genius, but putting together a successful plan around his current personnel is a challenge that he might not be able to overcome.