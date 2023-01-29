Breaking: 49ers Announce Elijah Mitchell's Status For Today's Game

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a 38-yard touchdown during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The 49ers defeated the Lions 41-33. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Elijah Mitchell was the San Francisco 49ers' leading rusher in last week's Divisional Round win over Dallas.

He won't see the field for them in the NFC Championship Game this afternoon. The 49ers released their official inactive list moments ago, and Mitchell was on it.

The second-year pro, who battled injuries all season, will miss the game with a groin issue that kept him out of practice this week.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who is dealing with a calf contusion, is active.

In San Francisco's first two playoff games, Mitchell rushed for 53 yards on 23 carries and caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.

With him out of the rotation today, the pressure increase on McCaffrey's leg to hold up. Rookie Jordan Mason (two carries for 12 yards in postseason) and veteran Tevin Coleman, who was added from the practice squad, should also see time.

The NFC Championship Game between the Niners and Eagles will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.