Breaking: 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has not played since breaking his ankle against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4.

We shouldn't expect to see him during Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters today that he "does not expect to have" Garoppolo available.

Rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as the third-string quarterback behind Trey Lance and Garoppolo, has started the last seven games for San Francisco, including both playoff contests.

The seventh-round pick has thrown for 546 yards in the postseason and also tossed three touchdowns and ran for another against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round.

If the 49ers win Sunday, we suppose it's possible that Garoppolo would be available in Super Bowl LVII, given the fact he'll have had two full months to recover by that point.

Even so, we'd expect Shanahan to start Purdy against whoever comes out of the AFC.