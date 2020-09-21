Breaking: 49ers Announce Nick Bosa’s Injury Diagnosis

The San Francisco 49ers’ worst nightmare has become a reality. Elite defensive end Nick Bosa has torn his ACL, an MRI confirmed on Monday.

Bosa went down with a freak injury during the Niners’ game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. His knee was essentially twisted sideways as he stumbled backwards during a play in the first quarter. Bosa immediately grabbed his knee in pain and was eventually carted off the field.

The 49ers were immediately concerned Bosa had suffered a season-ending knee injury. But the team had to wait until Monday evening to find out Bosa’ injury diagnosis. The MRI truck reportedly broke down on its way to the team last night.

Fortunately, the MRI truck finally made its way to the Niners on Monday evening. Unfortunately, it confirmed the worst – Bosa has torn his ACL.

He will miss the rest of the 2020 season as a result.

An MRI confirmed Nick Bosa has torn his ACL — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 21, 2020

It’s been a nightmarish few weeks for the 49ers. San Francisco entered the year with Super Bowl hopes, but those hopes are in jeopardy for the moment due to dreadful injury news.

Just two plays after Nick Bosa’s injury on Sunday, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas also went down with an injury. He’s also feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert also suffered injuries, joining the 49ers’ already absurd injury list.

Luckily, it doesn’t look like Garoppolo and Mostert will miss much time as both are dealing with minor injuries. But Bosa’s season is done. The elite edge-rusher will return to the field in the 2021 season.