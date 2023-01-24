Breaking: 49ers Player Was Arrested On Tuesday Morning

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

With the NFC Championship Game set for this weekend, 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday. He was released after posting bail, according to The Mercury News.

The police were called to Omenihu's home in San Jose. Additional details regarding his arrest have not been revealed at this time.

Obviously, the timing of this situation is not ideal for the 49ers. They'll be playing for a trip to the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Omenihu, 25, has played an integral role on defense for the 49ers this season. He had three tackles and two sacks in the team's wild-card win over the Seahawks.

Over the weekend, Omenihu suffered an oblique injury against the Cowboys. It prevented him from making a huge impact.

It's unclear if Omenihu will be available for Sunday's game against the Eagles.